Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $329.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.67. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.