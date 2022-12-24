Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.05. The company had a trading volume of 224,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,705. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its 200-day moving average is $136.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.