Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.20

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $4.90. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 203,382 shares.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
