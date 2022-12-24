Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.20

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as low as $4.90. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 203,382 shares.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

