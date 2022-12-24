Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LIGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on LI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Creative Planning boosted its position in Li Auto by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Li Auto by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 3.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ LI opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.