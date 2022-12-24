Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on LI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Creative Planning boosted its position in Li Auto by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Li Auto by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 3.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LI opened at $18.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

