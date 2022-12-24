Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.05.
Several research firms have recently commented on LI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. DBS Vickers began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LI. Creative Planning boosted its position in Li Auto by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Li Auto by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 3.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 8.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Li Auto Stock Performance
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Li Auto (LI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.