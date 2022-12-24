Ledyard National Bank Sells 625 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 248.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 855,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

