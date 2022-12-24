Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,406 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

