Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

