Ledyard National Bank Buys 5,209 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

