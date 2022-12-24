Ledyard National Bank Acquires 530 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $143.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.48 and its 200 day moving average is $157.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.