Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $49.36

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.36 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 14220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $878.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.79 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 55.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $740,513 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

