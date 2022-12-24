Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at about $2,207,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $332,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $286.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,111.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,931. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

