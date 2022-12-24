Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DNUT. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $19.55.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -199.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after buying an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,789,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 424,351 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

