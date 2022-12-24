KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33. Approximately 366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBOR. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,336 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF by 1,316.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

