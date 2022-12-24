Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,708,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,035,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,999,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.