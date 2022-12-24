Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,708,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,035,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,999,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.