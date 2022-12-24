Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.
Insider Transactions at Progressive
Progressive Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $129.44. 1,277,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.16.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
