Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tetra Tech by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.10. The stock had a trading volume of 95,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.44.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $569,592.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,420.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $569,592.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,420.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

