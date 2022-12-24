Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,589 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,756. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

