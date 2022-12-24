Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,839,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,941,000 after purchasing an additional 683,961 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $241,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IUSB stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $45.34. 1,968,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

