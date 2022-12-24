Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPIE. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 637.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JPIE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 589,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,327. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.