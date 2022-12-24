Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.63 Million Investment in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

THO stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $77.26. 369,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

