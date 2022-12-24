Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $9.82 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,428,000 after purchasing an additional 80,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.26. 726,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,140. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.35.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

