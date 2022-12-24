Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $9.82 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.26. The company had a trading volume of 726,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,140. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.35.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.