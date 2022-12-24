Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 522,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,456. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $95.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54.

