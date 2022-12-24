Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 100,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 26,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 30.2% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 111,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

THOR Industries stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,746. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.02. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 20,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

