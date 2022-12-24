Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.92.

KRC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

NYSE KRC opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 111.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 43.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 427,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 129,823 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

