KeyCorp Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $41.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HWM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.44.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $39.78.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

