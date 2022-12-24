KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.10

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.10 and traded as high as $63.00. KBC Group shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 376 shares trading hands.
KBC Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
