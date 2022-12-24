KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $38.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.77.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 88.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 55,117 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

