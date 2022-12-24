JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JELD. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $27.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $813.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,570,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,064,498.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 281,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,864. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 86.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.