JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 7,500” Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($91.11) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($99.61) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($92.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.27) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.75) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($97.42). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.