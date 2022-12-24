JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $106.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WOLF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.22.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Shares of WOLF opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $58.07 and a 12 month high of $125.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,428.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le acquired 1,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $77,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 534.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.