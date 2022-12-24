Joystick Tops 1-Day Volume of $78,811.34 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003210 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $110.71 million and $78,811.34 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014207 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00228128 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54416944 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $84,124.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.