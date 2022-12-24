JOE (JOE) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One JOE token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000863 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $47.40 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

