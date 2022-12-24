Jet2 (LON:JET2) Shares Up 0.5%

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,013.03 ($12.31) and last traded at GBX 999.20 ($12.14). 440,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 672,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 994.40 ($12.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JET2. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.44) target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 917.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 891.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64.

Jet2 Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($12.18), for a total value of £6,268,750 ($7,615,099.61).

About Jet2

(Get Rating)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.