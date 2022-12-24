Jet Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $64,973.14 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.18 million and $64,973.14 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014405 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020129 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00227653 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01579629 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,911.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

