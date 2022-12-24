Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RRGB. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $90.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.27. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $286.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Conforti acquired 8,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,032.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

