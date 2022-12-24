Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JACK. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.24.

JACK stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock worth $314,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 22, 2022, it operated and franchised approximately 2,2180 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

