ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.52

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and traded as high as $63.59. ITOCHU shares last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 15,405 shares.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOCY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITOCHU in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in ITOCHU by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITOCHU by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 539,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

