Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on February 13th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 17,682,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,450,420. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Barclays raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

