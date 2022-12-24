iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lessened by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 89,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.93. 2,523,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

