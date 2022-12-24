iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.08 and last traded at C$15.25. 1,280,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,930,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.63.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.