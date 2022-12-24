iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

