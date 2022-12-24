iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,140. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average is $240.35.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

