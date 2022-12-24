iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $46.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

