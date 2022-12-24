iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:ISVL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.76. 420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.99.

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93.

