iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936,280 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 468.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 175,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 101,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $66.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

