iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Position Lowered by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $8,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,715,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 90.1% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $279.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.72. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $447.79.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

