iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after acquiring an additional 313,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 518,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 96,888 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. 177,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,427. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $55.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82.

