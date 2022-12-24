iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Cut by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.97 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

