iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $81.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

